Spokesperson for Janel Grant issues response to report about McMahon setting up a post-WWE company

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal in January of 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

Earlier this week, a report came out that Vince McMahon is working on setting up a post-WWE company following his resignation from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. Kendra Barkoff Lamy, spokesperson for Grant, issued the following statement in response to the story…

“Both on and off the camera, Vince McMahon has built a reputation for his violent outbursts, sexual deviance, manipulation, and abuse. No one who cares about survivors and justice should want to work for or with any company of McMahon’s. He needs to be held accountable for the heinous acts he committed against Janel Grant and others at WWE.”

