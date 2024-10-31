Shelton Benjamin on his experience in AEW so far with Tony Khan:

“Tony has been great. As someone who worked for WWE and NJPW, I just find him to be really enthusiastic about the entire product. I love how he brings a lot of time and energy to it. He really seems to care about the people, the talent, and the product.

It’s refreshing because I haven’t felt that since I worked with Jado and Gedo in New Japan. They were the bookers, but really good guys who cared and went out of their way to help the talent as much as possible.

I was actually surprised by how comfortable I felt and how welcoming everyone was [at AEW], top to bottom. So far it has been great. Everyone has been really helpful and respectful. So far it has been a great experience.”

(Source: @smFISHMAN of TVInsider)

