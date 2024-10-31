Ruby Soho and Angelo Parkee welcome daughter

Oct 31, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker welcomed their daughter today, Evie.

Parker announced the birth of their first child in a post on social media, saying it was the perfect Halloween.

“P.S. Your mom @realrubysoho is a total badass,” he wrote, along with a photo of all three holding hands.

Soho revealed she was pregnant in mid-April in a segment after Dynamite, telling her then-boyfriend that they’re expecting. She last wrestled in February.

The two tied the knot in Ohio on May 18.

