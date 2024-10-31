Ruby Soho and Angelo Parkee welcome daughter
AEW stars Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker welcomed their daughter today, Evie.
Parker announced the birth of their first child in a post on social media, saying it was the perfect Halloween.
“P.S. Your mom @realrubysoho is a total badass,” he wrote, along with a photo of all three holding hands.
Soho revealed she was pregnant in mid-April in a segment after Dynamite, telling her then-boyfriend that they’re expecting. She last wrestled in February.
The two tied the knot in Ohio on May 18.
The perfect #Halloween. Welcome to the world, Evie.
P.S. Your mom @realrubysoho is a total badass! pic.twitter.com/eSPvSgfSob
— ‘Cool Hand’ Angelo Parker (@TheAngeloParker) October 31, 2024
