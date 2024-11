– According to reports, Wardlow was backstage last night at Dynamite. No word on his return as of this writing, but rumors are he is cleared from injury.

– According to Fightful, Dustin Rhodes is now a free agent.

– Bobby Lashley’s AEW debut attracted more than a million viewers on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

– Skye Blue as Cruella de Vil.

