Video: Bobby Lashley makes his AEW debut
BOBBY LASHLEY IS IN #AEW!
Watch Fright Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | @SheltyB803 | @FightBobby | @The305MVP | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/WRTgHkcLYh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2024
Swerve Strickland beats Shelton Benjamin
After the match, MVP pulls out his phone and makes a call
The Almighty Bobby Lashley makes his AEW Debut and confronts Swerve
The Hurt Syndicate stand tall and take out Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana