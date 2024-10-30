Video: Bobby Lashley makes his AEW debut

Oct 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Swerve Strickland beats Shelton Benjamin

After the match, MVP pulls out his phone and makes a call

The Almighty Bobby Lashley makes his AEW Debut and confronts Swerve

The Hurt Syndicate stand tall and take out Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana

