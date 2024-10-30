Title change on AEW Dynamite

Private Party beat Matthew & Nicolas Jackson to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions…

Congratulations to the new AEW World Tag Team Champions @ZayKassidy @Marq_Quen Private Party! What a classic AEW moment here at Fright Night #AEWDynamite tonight on TBS! Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/YSwXIWyQFn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 31, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

