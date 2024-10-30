Orange Cassidy on how Young Bucks helped him get into AEW

Orange Cassidy on how Young Bucks and his Best Friends helped him get into AEW:

“I’ve known the Young Bucks for quite a while, they are the most genuine and honest people I’ve ever met. They allowed me to join this ride. To see where it’s at in 5 years, it’s unheard of.

I wasn’t on the original roster, but I was one of the original people after the first crop of guys. Chucky T and (Trent Beretta) allowed me to get in on it with them. It’s so awesome to see where we come.”

(via @NETimesOfficial)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

