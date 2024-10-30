Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leave a bloody Rhea Ripley in NXT parking lot

Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez all showed up on NXT last night, and unfortunately for Ripley, it did not end well for her.

During a backstage segment with NXT GM Ava, several officials ran towards the parking lot, passing by a smiling Morgan and Rodriguez, both of who were carrying baseball bats.

Cameras then revealed a very Rhea bloody Ripley laid out by her car, with blood dripping from her face.

Earlier in the show, Ripley made a surprise appearance in a backstage segment giving a pep talk to Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Zaria, telling them to go blow the roof off the 2300 Arena.

