– Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Title is official for Full Gear.

– Megan Bayne remains a figure of interest for AEW, with her name occasionally being floated.

(Source: Fightful Select)

– Happy birthday to ‘Rated R Superstar’ Adam Copeland, who turns 51 today.

– Kenny Omega names Shingo Takagi as someone who would be a “fantasy” or “dream” match for him.

(YT: NJPW)

