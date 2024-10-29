New details on the death of Ric Flair’s stepson

Ric Flair’s stepson, Sebastian Kidder, sent a message to his biological father moments before he took his own life on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Winderweedle, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department, has confirmed to TMZ that Kidder sent a text message to his biological dad Paul at around 4:00 PM EST.

The concerned father then placed a 911 call for a welfare check to be done, and Kidder was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Additionally, investigators discovered an envelope with a note inside that was left on a table in Kidder’s bedroom. A Springfield Armory handgun was also recovered at the scene.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

