New details on the death of Ric Flair’s stepson
Ric Flair’s stepson, Sebastian Kidder, sent a message to his biological father moments before he took his own life on Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Winderweedle, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department, has confirmed to TMZ that Kidder sent a text message to his biological dad Paul at around 4:00 PM EST.
The concerned father then placed a 911 call for a welfare check to be done, and Kidder was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Additionally, investigators discovered an envelope with a note inside that was left on a table in Kidder’s bedroom. A Springfield Armory handgun was also recovered at the scene.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.