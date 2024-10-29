El Phantasmo stepping away from wrestling

Oct 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

NJPW’s El Phantasmo has announced that he has cancer.

He will be taking an indefinite leave of action from NJPW to focus on removing the small tumor. He plans on returning to the ring as soon as he can.

