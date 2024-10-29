El Phantasmo stepping away from wrestling
NJPW’s El Phantasmo has announced that he has cancer.
He will be taking an indefinite leave of action from NJPW to focus on removing the small tumor. He plans on returning to the ring as soon as he can.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 29, 2024
El Phantasmo to take indefinite leave due to health concern
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2024