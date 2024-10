WWE nixed TNA’s plan of inducting AJ Styles into hall of fame

TNA Wrestling reached out to WWE about inducting AJ Styles into the TNA Hall of Fame. WWE passed on the opportunity due to unknown reasons.

The belief in TNA is that injury and storyline is the factoring reason for the decline. They’re hopeful that AJ Styles will wrestle with the promotion again down the road.

TNA also considered Monty Brown for a hall of fame induction.

Source: Fightful

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email