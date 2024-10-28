TNA Medical Updates

Media Advisory

October 28, 2024

TNA Medical Updates

Chris Bey is recovering at the hospital following surgery for the neck injury suffered Sunday night and he had an MRI procedure on Monday. He was resting in his hospital room Monday night, joking, talking about Bound For Glory and in good spirits. Chris will be in Detroit for a few days and family members have joined him, along with TNA Wrestling management and wrestlers who are staying in Detroit.

Chris is under professional care and supervision, and the local medical staff has been in contact with his personal doctor.

Vikingo returned to the Detroit hotel Sunday night after being treated at the hospital for a right knee injury. He is on crutches and wearing a leg brace. Vikingo flew home to Mexico on Monday, where he will be examined and treated by his specialist.

TNA Wrestling thanks everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers. We will update when additional updates are known. Please respect the privacy of Chris Bey and Vikingo, and their families, during this difficult time.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

