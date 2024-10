Spoiler note from the TNA taping

Moose defeated Speedball Mike Bailey at the TNA iMPACT tapings Sunday to capture the TNA X-Divison Championship.

Moose beat Speedball Mike Bailey at the #TNAiMPACT tapings to win the TNA X-Divison Championship. pic.twitter.com/AFj88CCo0T — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) October 28, 2024

