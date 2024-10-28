Montez Ford: “I feel like I’m the greatest of all time”

During an interview with The Daily Star, Montez Ford of The Street Profits commented on how he is currently feeling in WWE…

“I feel like I’m the greatest athlete in the professional wrestling circuit. I feel like I’m the greatest entertainer in the professional wrestling circuit. I feel like I’m the greatest of all time. I feel like my confidence is at an all time high. I feel like I’m the only one, consecutively, that has been dealing with the Bloodline and every variation of the Bloodline, for the last four years. I’ve been the one doing it. I’ve been the one trying to fight off this disease. Me, Dawks, and occasionally Kevin Owens. You seen what happened to Kevin Owens recently, he’s a little frustrated. I feel like I’m on the verge of becoming the same way. How many times do I have to takedown another variant of the Bloodline?

It seems like every time we get close to the Tag Team Championships, the Bloodline shows up. I feel fine. My body is a little bruised. A little woozy or whatever after the ladder match, but looking back on it, ‘Man, not only did I put on a show, I almost won the Tag Team Championships.’ Not only was the Bloodline in the way, but now DIY is in the way. We were pairing up with them, helping them, I know we’re both going after the Tag Team Championships, but you seem to be in the way of what we’re trying to accomplished. Helped them out for weeks, we finally go for the titles, and then they tend to remember what this is all about. I feel well, but now it feels like the kindness is being taken for weakness in a lot of ways. There needs to be another shift. There has to be.”

(Quotes: Fightful.com)

