Liv Morgan on Rhea Ripley: “I think she’s obsessed”

During a recent interview with The Schmo in Las Vegas, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan discussed her rivalry with Rhea Ripley, stating that she thinks Ripley is obsessed with her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think she’s obsessed. I’m a little bit worried about her. I beat her already, twice. She will not leave me and Daddy Dom alone. So, I don’t know what to do at this point. I’m not letting her close. I think she just is maybe still in love with Dominik, upset at me for stealing Dominik, and for taking her title, and for taking the Judgment Day. You know, I’d hate me too if I were her.”

Morgan is scheduled for action at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. She will face WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

