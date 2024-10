Earlier this weekend Sports Illustrated released its list of the Top 20 greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time:

1: Stone Cold Steve Austin

2: Hulk Hogan

3: The Rock

4: John Cena

5: Roman Reigns

6: The Undertaker

7: Triple H

8: Shawn Michaels

9: Bret Hart

10: Bruno Sammartino

11: Randy Savage

12: Kurt Angle

13: Roddy Piper

14: Edge

15: Randy Orton

16: Andre The Giant

17: CM Punk

18: Chris Jericho

19: Mick Foley

20: Becky Lynch

