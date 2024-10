Chris Bey was injured at tonight’s TNA Impact tapings. Bey went down and didn’t move. He was confirmed to be communicating with medical staff and then stretchered out of the arena…

Chris Bey also appears to have been injured at the TNA tapings. Possible head injury. #TNABoundForGlory #TNA @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/m2ZXakEjSC — Referee Jack Thomas (@LargeStoneDoors) October 28, 2024

