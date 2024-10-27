Maria Kanellis remains in hospital after mass removal surgery

Maria Kanellis, who underwent surgery to remove a mass from her adrenal gland a few days ago, is still stuck in hospital after she was originally set to be discharged the next day of her surgery.

Kanellis went under the knife on October 24 and her husband said that she was being kept overnight for observation before being allowed to go home, but in a social media post today, Kanellis revealed she is still in hospital.

She said that she is suffering from nausea and headaches when standing up and it could be a blood pressure issue so doctors will keep her at least for another night.

“The surgery went well and my bloodwork looks good. We should have the biopsy results in 7-10 days to figure out exactly what the mass was,” she noted, praising the staff at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

