Hogan posts another photo with Trump, Schiavone inks a new AEW contract

– WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump backstage at Madison Square Garden.

Donald J Trump says there’s no substitute for victory. HH pic.twitter.com/Ib8pIKUdfl — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 28, 2024

– Tony Schiavone revealed on the ‘What Happened When’ podcast that he has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, although the contract’s duration remains undisclosed.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email