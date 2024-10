Taz provides an update following surgery, AEW’s music producer signs new deal

– AEW music producer Mikey Ruckus has signed a new deal with AEW, reports Fightful.

– Taz provides an update after having total knee replacement surgery. Says he’s getting stronger everyday with lots of PT work.

Couple weeks out of Total Knee Replacement surgery. Video below. pic.twitter.com/d2HaPM0Li4 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 25, 2024

