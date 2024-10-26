Linda McMahon accused of covering up multiple scandals in WWE

Vince McMahon’s wife Linda accused of covering up multiple scandals in WWE

While speaking to John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, former ring boy Tom Cole’s brother Lee Cole commented on Linda being listed in a new lawsuit was filed by former WWF ring boys against WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon in regards to them allegedly being “groomed, exploited, and sexually abused” by former ring announcer Mel Phillips.

“Linda McMahon is the master of the coverup. What Vince did is Vince walked out of the boardroom that very last day when everybody was meeting there and he said ‘Linda, take over.’ Linda took over, Linda was in charge of my brother, Linda was in charge of covering up the Ring Boys scandal. Linda was in charge of going out and finding people. She was part of it, just like she was part of many other coverups. Then it went to covering up for Ashley Massaro. This is what they’ve done over the years.”

