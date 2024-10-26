Cody Rhodes on Lilian Garcia returning, Danhausen and PCO win tag team titles

– Cody Rhodes says Lilian Garcia was the perfect person to replace Samatha Irvin in WWE

“Lilian Garcia is stepping back again. Lilian, beloved by WWE fans for so many years, is the perfect person to kind of…take the baton and carry it for us.”

Source: Cody Rhodes via The Schmo

– Danhausen has won the Insane Wrestling Revolution world tag team championship with PCO.

