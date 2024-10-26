AEW Full Gear match announced

On Collision it was announced “Switchblade” Jay White Vs “Hangman” Adam Page will happen at Full Gear.

Fright Night #AEWDynamite, 10/30!

Cleveland, OH

LIVE 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS

We’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page

What will Hangman have to say now that he has a match with @JayWhiteNZ at #AEWFullGear, Live on PPV, 11/23?Find out this WEDNESDAY, 10/30 at Fright Night Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/HWjBxfkKj7

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024