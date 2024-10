AEW files for new trademarks, Aubrey Edwards makes her CMLL debut (video)

– Fightful reports AEW has filed to trademark the following:

• AEW Max Month

• AEW WrestleMax

• WrestleMax

– AEW referee Audrey Edwards made her CMLL last night:

Aubrey Edwards made her debut in CMLL tonight as the referee in 2024 Women's Grand Prix!

pic.twitter.com/jjtXPRviOz — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) October 26, 2024

