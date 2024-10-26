AEW’s Adam Cole on experiencing body shaming on social media:

“People are allowed to say what they want to say. Does it feel good? Not at all. It definitely doesn’t. At the same time, if I’m someone who wants to be in the entertainment business and in the public eye, I know it’s something I have to expect to deal with in a lot of ways.

I know everyone handles it differently. For me, I’ve gotten to the point where I kind of ignore it or block it out as best I can. I’m focused on making me the best version of me. I try not to get too discouraged with what social media can say.”

(via @smFISHMAN of TVInsider)

