WWE SmackDown for October 25, 2024 is scheduled to emanate from a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour prime time WWE on USA blue brand program is Cody Rhodes and Gunther going face-to-face ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, as well as DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns in a WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender match, and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in match VII of their ongoing series, featuring WWE United States Champion LA Knight as special guest referee.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 25, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/25/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started as always, and then we shoot inside the sold out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Michael Cole in his return appearance welcomes us to this week’s show.

We see some security with gloves on carrying the massive case, which contains the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship that Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will fight for at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 next Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We then see arrival shots of Rhodes, GUNTHER, the Motor City Machine Guns, DIY and others.

Randy Orton, Paul “Triple H” Levesque Kick Off This Week’s Show

Randy Orton’s arrival shot turns into a single-camera shot, as the camera follows “The Viper” all the way to the Gorilla position, where he stops and has an inaudible chat with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is at a monitor with a headset on.

Orton continues walking, passes through the curtain and heads to the ring to a sold out Brooklyn crowd singing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune. “The Apex Predator” settles inside the squared circle and mentions how Nick Aldis told him last week that he couldn’t sanction a bout with Kevin Owens due to “orders from above.”

We then hear Orton ask that Triple H please come out and address this situation. After a slight delay, we hear the iconic sounds of Motorhead, and “Time to Play The Game” hits as the WWE CCO makes his way to the ring to a big pop from the fans inside Barclays Center.

Levesque has a microphone in-hand and says he’d prefer not to talk about this now and here, but since Orton can never get to work on time — an issue he says they also need to discuss later, as Orton drops his head and smiles — he’ll do it now.

Levesque tells Orton the match is not going to happen. Orton says it’s because he’s protecting Kevin Owens. They go back-and-forth saying the same thing several times until Levesque loses his cool and informs Orton’s he’s not protecting Owens, he’s protecting Orton.

By the time the segment wrapped up, Orton convinced Levesque to sanction the match, making Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens now official for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 next Saturday night. Levesque warned Orton that from this point on, he needs to “protect himself at all-times,” playing off of “The Prize Fighter” moniker for the dangerous Owens.

Match No. 7 (Special Ref: LA Knight)

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

After the newsworthy opening segment wraps up, we see a video package looking back at the six matches Carmelo Hayes and Andrade have had over the past several weeks, as well as the involvement of WWE United States Champion LA Knight in their rivalry.

LA Knight’s theme hits inside the Barclays Center after the package wraps up, and “The Mega-Star” makes his way down to the ring where he will serve as the special guest referee for our opening contest on this week’s show. As he settles in the ring, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Andrade’s theme hits and he makes his way out for the match that will determine who wins the series between himself and Hayes, as they come into this match number seven split at three wins a piece. Hayes heads out with a determined look on his face next. It’s showtime, folks.

Andrade takes down Hayes and covers for a two count. Hayes is outside the ring and Andrade gets thrown into the barricade and in the ring, Hayes misses a splash over the ropes into the ring, and Andrade begins to stomp Hayes in the corner.

Knight pulls Andrade away from Hayes and Hayes jumps over Knight and cheap shots Andrade. Andrade gets Hayes out of the ring and tries to hit a suicide dive but Knight stops him. Andrade doesn’t listen and jumps over Knight and takes out Hayes outside.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Knight get involved in a major way, as he refuses to make the count during a pin attempt at one point. He even physically yanked Hayes out to the floor. Back inside the ring, Andrade took a swing at him, but Knight avoided it and hit him with a BFT.

Hayes came up from behind Knight, but Knight blasted him with a BFT as well. Knight exited the ring and personally walked over and rang the bell. He grabs a microphone and says “to hell with game seven.” He says there is only one man who is WWE U.S. Champion and the true winner of game seven, with everybody sayin’… you know the rest.

Knight’s theme hits to wrap up the non-finish in what has been an excellent seven match series between two spectacular talents. Weird booking decision. After Knight’s post-match promo, things wrap up and we shift backstage.

Winner: No Contest

Naomi vs. Candice LeRae

Backstage, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton are having words about Stratton not being there last week. As they continue to talk, in comes Jax’s tag-team partner from last week’s show, Candice LeRae. The segment wraps up and Cole plugs Naomi vs. LeRae coming up after the break. We head to another commercial break on that note.

When we return, Naomi and Candice LeRae make their respective ring entrances, and then the bell sounds to get this one started. LeRae takes Naomi down and covers for a quick one. LeRae kicks Naomi and works her arm. Naomi flips around and breaks the hold.

LeRae splashes Naomi and covers a couple times. Naomi slides under a clothes line and hits a leg drop on LeRae for a near fall. Naomi gets in the top rope and LeRae counters and slams Naomi down on the apron and we cut to commercial break as the match continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see LeRae hitting a standing back splash on Naomi and then getting her in a chokehold. Naomi gets LeRae in the corner and scorpion kicks LeRae. LeRae takes Naomi down by her hair and starts unloading several punches on Naomi and locks her into a submission hold.

Naomi sends LeRae onto the apron and kicks her and slams LeRae head first into the canvas. Naomi drop kicks LeRae and hits a tornado bulldog and hits a kick off the middle rope for a two count. LeRae hits a back breaker through the ropes on Naomi. Hartwell hits Naomi calling out Bayley who takes out Hartwell. Naomi hits a distracted LeRae and gets the win.

Winner: Naomi

Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel 2024

The show heads into another commercial after the Naomi-LeRae bout. When the show returns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring for our next segment of the show. As he settles in the ring, the theme for WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER hits and out he comes.

Gunther begins by asking Cody his own catchphrase. “So, Cody … what do you wanna talk about?” Rhodes says it’s fairly obvious what he wants to talk about and he wants to know why Gunther thinks he’ll leave Crown Jewel as champ. Gunther apologizes for bringing his family up when talking about the Crown Jewel and says they should keep this as a battle between champs.

Gunther brings up the Rhodes legacy and says he tries so hard and makes things more dramatic than it needs to be. Gunther says his reason is himself – he’s the greatest wrestler in the company right now so he just needs to live this and that’s why he’s doing it. Gunther asks him for the real reason – Rhodes says this is the dumbest question he’s ever been asked.

Rhodes says his family is dramatic so he’s proud to be a messy king. Rhodes asks Gunther where he was the last couple days? Rhodes says he was doing media and press but Gunther couldn’t be bothered to get out of bed. Gunther says he’s the workhorse champion and he knows everything about the duties required of a champion.

The difference is, he has the guts to say no. The reason Rhodes doesn’t put himself first is because the second he stops being a servant his little story is over and that’s why Rhodes is a gutless champion who will always be second to him.

Rhodes tell Gunther he has guts and punches Gunther. Ludwig Kaiser comes in and helps Gunther get the upper hand on Rhodes. Randy Orton comes running out and Gunther and Kaiser flee. After this wraps up, the show heads into another commercial break.

WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match

DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

When the show returns, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce and Ava, the SmackDown, Raw and NXT General Managers, are backstage with four of the top women’s tag-teams.

They announce Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 next Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

From there, we head back inside Barclays Center where DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening, a WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender bout against the Motor City Machine Guns team of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

As DIY settles inside the squared circle, Cole and Graves talk us into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, MCMG make their way out. Shelley and Gargano kick things off for their respective teams. After some back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Gargano accidentally lay out Ciampa with a super kick, which leads to the MCMG duo hitting their double-team Skull & Bones finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, MCMG have earned the next shot at WWE Tag-Team Champions The Bloodline.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders To WWE Tag-Team Titles: MCMG

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Bloodline (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

It’s main event time!

When the number one contender bout wrapped up, as MCMG are still in the ring celebrating, their music is cut off and interrupted by the familiar sounds of The Bloodline entrance tune. Out comes Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to confront MCMG.

As The Bloodline heads down to the ring, we head into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see The Bloodline standing across from MCMG, with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in between them. Aldis says this is not going down tonight.

After a brief verbal back-and-forth, MCMG insist they do want this to go down tonight. Aldis checks to make sure it’s what they want, it’s what The Bloodline wants, and it’s what the fans want. He then tells a referee to get out here, and it appears this is, in fact, going down right now.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes title tilt. We see some brief action and then we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Jimmy Uso appear in a hood to help out as The Bloodline try to use a numbers advantage.

Roman Reigns’ theme hits as Jimmy is getting attacked, and the crowd goes nuts. As the madness continues, another hooded figure shows up and fans go nuts with “YEET!” chants. The hooded figure hits a super kick on Tonga and a spear on Loa.

He reveals himself to be “Main Event” Jey Uso. The MCMG duo hit their finisher after that and make the cover for the win. We have new WWE Tag-Team Champions. Cole and the crowd in attendance go nuts as Sabin and Shelley celebrate with their newly won gold just three matches into their respective WWE careers.

We see some highlights of the insanity that was tonight’s main event, and then we return live to MCMG continuing their title celebration. Jimmy and Jey Uso embrace for a big pop, as Roman Reigns is shown watching on. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: Motor City Machine Guns

