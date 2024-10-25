Quick Smackdown Preview
WWE Smackdown Preview (Oct 25, 2024):
– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther face-to-face
– MCMG vs DIY
– Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes VII with LA Knight as special guest referee
Ahead of their match at Crown Jewel, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will meet face-to-face TONIGHT on SmackDown from Brooklyn!
8/7c on USA Network
