Quick Smackdown Preview

Oct 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Smackdown Preview (Oct 25, 2024):

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther face-to-face

– MCMG vs DIY

– Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes VII with LA Knight as special guest referee

