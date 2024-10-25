Quick Smackdown Preview

WWE Smackdown Preview (Oct 25, 2024):

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther face-to-face

– MCMG vs DIY

– Andrade vs Carmelo Hayes VII with LA Knight as special guest referee

