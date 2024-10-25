Hiroshi Tanahashi starts his retirement tour, Kenta vs. Paul London announced

Oct 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The first match on the retirement tour of Hiroshi Tanahashi will be at Wrestle Kingdom 19 on Saturday, January 4, 2025 against EVIL inside the Tokyo Dome.

– Major League Wrestling announced a KENTA vs. Paul London at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

