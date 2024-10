Becky Lynch teases a huge announcement on her future coming very soon.

I know it's been a while but let's catch up on Nov 17th at the @vulturefestival where I'll be chatting about my book, my career, and, maybe what's next. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2024

The former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion is set to appear a Vulture Festival on Nov 17 in Los Angeles.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email