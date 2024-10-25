Athena celebrates her record-breaking reign

We have a new look for the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship, which is currently held by Athena.

During this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, Athena celebrated her record-breaking reign with the title. In the segment, the former Ember Moon in WWE unveiled a brand new championship belt that features a picture of herself holding the title. The belt also spins.

Athena wasn’t thrilled with her celebration party and would go on to blame Billie Starkz and her “jealousy” for the celebration not going as well as planned. Starkz got angry and decided to leave, which led to Abadon coming out and smashing Athena’s face into a cake.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

