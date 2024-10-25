Alex Shelley says “thank you”

As seen during the October 18th edition of WWE Smackdown, the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) officially debuted with the company. In a video post via Twitter/X, Shelley issued a public statement regarding the team’s debut with the following comments…

“I’ve shied away from posting for a little bit because it’s been a busy week, and I knew I had to make this video. It’s something that I wanted to do, but I wanted to express gratitude to everybody who has supported me throughout not just my pro-wrestling career, but my life. And that’s friends, and that’s coworkers, and that’s family. And you don’t necessarily have to be a blood relative to be family, but we did it. And what I was able to accomplish last Friday night on Smackdown was a dream come true. I can now say that I’m not just a physical therapy clinician. I’m not just a strength and conditioning coach. I’m not just a friend or a brother or a punk rocker or an artist, but now I’m a WWE superstar. To be able to verbalize that has a very very deep and profound sense of power here. And again, I couldn’t have done it without the support of so many people, so many different points of my life. I really think that whether you believe in the creator or fate or the universe, I have to be one of the most blessed people out there to have come this far and to be able to accomplish that goal.

And now the hard work begins. But again, thank you so, so much. I truly mean that. I couldn’t have done it without you. Thanks for pushing me along and picking me up when I was going to fall and encouraging me and never letting me give up. Gosh, here we go.”

