Video: Kyle Fletcher shaves his head on AEW Dynamite
Kyle Fletcher says for years people have compared him to Will Ospreay, but claims that Ospreay is selfish and never wanted him to succeed
Fletcher challenges Ospreay to face him at Fright Night Dynamite and says no one will compare him to Ospreay again and shaves his hair.
Haunting words & actions from Kyle Fletcher!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/ATK8fkFSlm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Fletcher has some EMOTIONAL words for Will Ospreay!@kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/VYNDf75jQh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024
I am so proud of you @kylefletcherpro pic.twitter.com/ZUzba66DpA
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) October 24, 2024