Video: Kyle Fletcher shaves his head on AEW Dynamite

Oct 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kyle Fletcher says for years people have compared him to Will Ospreay, but claims that Ospreay is selfish and never wanted him to succeed

Fletcher challenges Ospreay to face him at Fright Night Dynamite and says no one will compare him to Ospreay again and shaves his hair.

