TKO to acquire On Location, Professional Bull Riders, and IMG

TKO Group Holdings, Inc announced today it has reached a definitive agreement with Endeavor Group Holdings to acquire Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in an all-equity transaction valued at $3.25 billion.

In addition to complementing TKO’s existing core UFC and WWE businesses, the strategic acquisition of these sports and hospitality assets from Endeavor expands TKO’s operational footprint in the fast-growing premium sports market and enables direct participation in the upside from partner leagues and events.

Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, said: “Today’s announcements reflect the continued strength of our underlying business and our commitment to deploying capital through a balanced capital allocation strategy, including through our share repurchase program and quarterly cash dividend program. This underscores our continued focus on delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO, said: “PBR, On Location, and IMG are industry-leading assets that meaningfully enhance TKO’s portfolio and strengthen our position in premium sports globally. Within TKO, they will help power the growth of our revenue streams and position us to capture even more upside from some of the most attractive parts of our sports ecosystem: media rights, live events, ticket sales, premium experiences, brand partnerships, and site fees. These assets are already built into our business strategy at TKO and will serve to further enhance our strong track record of execution across UFC and WWE.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

