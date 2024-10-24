Swerve Strickland on NXT standout Je’Von Evans telling Swerve that he got him into wrestling:

“I love Je’von Evans, shout out to you . . . Je’von, extremely talented. One of the greatest things i’ve ever heard in my career, still to this day, when i’m was on my 90 days I was doing seminars, Je’von was like 16/17 years old, and it was like 20 kids. . . I go to Je’von and you could tell that he was the standout of the class . . . He’s like honestly I got into wrestling from watching you vs Lio Rush in DEFY. So i’m “wow am I that far removed?”

“Earlier this year i’m in Tampa, 21 Savage invited me to a show he walks by and i’m watching and Je’von walks by he’s like 6’4 now and i’m “GOD DAMN BOY” he’s like humble, super humble kid, I love him to death. He just wrestled Randy Orton, killed it. AEW Dynamite doing its thing but man there are still people I have sentimental value in. I’m going to root for him no matter what he does or wherever he goes.”

(YT: The Rich Eisen Show)

