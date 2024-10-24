Natalya on her legal blindness in the left eye, note on CM Punk’s WWE status

– Natalya revealed her secret struggle with legal blindness in her left eye, saying, “I was legally blind in my left eye.” Despite numerous failed treatments, she wrestled with just one functioning eye for years. Frustrated, she said, “I’m not going to wear the contact lens… just let my right eye do all the work.” In 2024, she underwent successful EVO ICL surgery, restoring her vision to 20/20. Excited for her future, Natalya shared, “My best match still hasn’t happened.”

Source: The Takedown on SI

– Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp was recently asked the question of a potential new contract for CM Punk. He responded by saying”Well his current deal isn’t even a year old. I’d heard that the two side were engaged in talks a while back for something more expansive as things had changed since they abruptly put a deal together. So far, WWE has been very happy with Punk back in the company, and everything has gone really well so far.”

