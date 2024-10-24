Matthews comments on upcoming match with Cole, Guevara puts things into perspective, birthdays
– Last night, AEW booked Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews
I have nothing but respect for @AdamColePro – but let’s face it, he’s not the Adam Cole of Old. This New Adam Cole is “Fragile” – I want him to prove me wrong! Sadly I don’t think he can. https://t.co/iLni1i9F5n
— Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) October 24, 2024
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: Sammy Guevara puts things into perspective after a tough loss to one of his childhood idols @Sheltyb803, with the bigger picture ahead!@sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/mhqBhgiPUJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024
– Happy birthday to wrestling legend “Superstar” Bill Dundee, who turns 81 today.
– Also, happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday @Kamille_brick! pic.twitter.com/a1wqeSwkok
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024