Arn Anderson on AEW: “I feel like the company is going to get bigger and stronger”

During his podcast, former AEW personality Arn Anderson responded to a hypothetical “Who Killed AEW?” documentary question…

“Probably won’t die in my lifetime. Too many resources. Too many resources. He’s got a talent list 10 miles long. He’s got, forget about the TV deal that they signed, think of all the other assets that him and his family, the Khan family have to draw from. I don’t want to see them die. Who the hell would want to see them die? [That’s] just insane. I feel like the company is going to get bigger and stronger, and it’s going to evolve, and it’ll be interesting to see.”

“I’m very happy for Tony Khan and all of his crew, everybody that works there. We need, when wrestling is flourishing, it notoriously is [when] every available company is doing well. When they catch on fire, then it just causes a competition, and everybody’s a better product. So that’s what I hope for. We’ll see how it goes.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

