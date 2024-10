WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes was in action after Monday night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air. Rhodes defeated The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu in a dark match main event. You can see footage of the matchup that was shared online below.

Rhodes faced off against Fatu in a Philly Street Fight. He put Fatu through a table with a Spear and later pinned his opponent using the Cross Rhodes to win the match.

