Title change on AEW Dynamite

Oct 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Chris Jericho defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War with help from Big Bill to become a 9 Time World Champion.

After the match, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii returns and stares down Jericho from the ramp.

