Title change on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War with help from Big Bill to become a 9 Time World Champion.

After the match, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii returns and stares down Jericho from the ramp.

EXCLUSIVE: Bruised and bloodied. Cameras catch up with former #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken), who stands speechless in the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/eu8OknU1W7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024

