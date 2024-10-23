Title change on AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War with help from Big Bill to become a 9 Time World Champion.
After the match, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii returns and stares down Jericho from the ramp.
