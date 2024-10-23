Hogan posts photo with Trump, update on Jericho’s AEW contract, last night’s NXT viewership
– Recent photo of WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.
Doesn’t get any more American than this, brother @realDonaldTrump #realamericanbeer pic.twitter.com/YqWBej14z9
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 23, 2024
– According to reports, Chris Jericho’s current AEW deal is up in 2025. No injury time or anything is set to be added as it stands.
– Last night’s NXT averaged 702,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.16
