Hogan posts photo with Trump, update on Jericho’s AEW contract, last night’s NXT viewership

– Recent photo of WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

– According to reports, Chris Jericho’s current AEW deal is up in 2025. No injury time or anything is set to be added as it stands.

– Last night’s NXT averaged 702,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.16

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

