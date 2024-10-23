Bron Breakker regains the Intercontinental title

Jey Uso’s reign as Intercontinental champion lasted only 28 days as he lost the title back to Bron Breakker Monday night during the main event of Raw.

His loss came thanks to the interference of The Bloodline, with Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa all having a part in the match. After taking out both Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa with superkicks, Sikoa was furious and told him that they’re only there to try and help.

Bron Breakker ran around and tried to spear Uso, but he moved and Sikoa ended up taking the spear instead. Uso came close to retaining the title but Breakker kicked out of the splash and then the brothers tried to interfere again, drawing the attention of the referee and several officials.

That left Jacob Fatu, who superkicked Jey’s head off his shoulders as he ran around to try and spear Breakker at ringside. Fatu then hit a Samoan Drop on the table and bolted, allowing Breakker the opportunity to throw Uso back in the ring and hit his own spear for the pinfall victory.

This obviously all ties to Jey slowly moving back with his brother Jimmy and cousin Roman Reigns as they go to war with the rest of their family, a war which will come to a rumored climax at Survivor Series: WarGames.

