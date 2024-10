Wrestling Observer Radio says Samantha Irvin and WWE could not come to an agreement on letting her do outside projects, and it reportedly led to her sudden departure yesterday.

Meltzer says that she’s been thinking about this for a year, as she wants to focus on her music and other projects, and working for WWE would not allow that.

He says it’s not 100% that she won’t go to AEW in the future, but, that’s not her destination, as of right now.

