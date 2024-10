A film named, ‘Night Patrol’ featuring CM Punk, has been completed and is in the post-production phase.

Punk started shooting scenes when he was out injured, and finished in the middle of the Drew McIntyre feud.

The movie stars Justin Long and Dermot Mulroney.

It follows a Los Angeles cop who discovers a local task force is hiding a dark secret that will put the residents of his childhood neighborhood in serious danger.

