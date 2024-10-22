Bret Hart on the wrestler most different from his in-ring persona

Bret “The Hitman” Hart was asked: “which wrestler was the most different from his in-ring persona?”

Bret’s answer was touching…

“For me, John Tenta – Earthquake. When he first came in, he was this massive 6’ 8’’ 450-pound guy yet he was this quiet, demure gentle giant who said please and thank you to everyone and called everyone ‘sir.’

He came in and was pushed as this brutal monster heel, who sent everyone to the hospital and put Hogan down on television, which upset millions of kids. Yet backstage, John hated being a heel. He loved children and he loved playing with them and having them sit on his knee, yet when he would go to airports and have kids crying and running away from him, it actually really upset him!

When Quake turned face in 1992, the world saw the real John Tenta. The smile when he would come to the ring, the cheers he got from everyone and when the kids finally saw him as a good guy, it warmed his heart. When he won the tag titles, the look of elation on his face was so pure and genuine. When he finally got to be the good guy outside the ring, he really loved the reaction he got and backstage everyone in the back respected the hell out of John and we were all crushed when we passed away.”

