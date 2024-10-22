Adam Cole: “Britt and I have indeed split”

Adam Cole confirms split from Britt Baker:

“So, Britt and I have indeed split, but while we are no longer a couple, we both still love each other and remain friends. We are very supportive of one another, and that couldn’t be more true. I think the world of her, and I want her to be as happy and successful as possible. I know she feels the same way about me.

We decided to go our separate ways, but that doesn’t mean she won’t continue to be an incredibly important part of my life. She is absolutely one of my best friends, someone I love dearly and always will. There is no ill will between us whatsoever. Though we separated as a couple, our love and support for each other remain unchanged.

Yes, it is true that I moved to Pennsylvania, and Britt is still in Florida, but she remains one of my favorite people in the entire world, and I want nothing but the best for her. I really do.”

ADAM COLE confirms to @SI_wrestling that him and Britt Baker have split up “We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true.” pic.twitter.com/qQLZG7M1JA — AIR (@AIRGold_) October 22, 2024

Source: SI The Takedown

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

