WWE Raw Results 10/21/224

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in “The Keystone State.”

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour red brand prime time Monday night program is Seth “Freakin’” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed going face-to-face, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Title, as well as New Day vs. AOP and Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made in a pair of WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament matches.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 21, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – OCTOBER 21, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks us off and then Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we shoot inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. We see “Main Event” Jey Uso and others arrive to the building. We see the WWE Crown Jewel Championship in its’ special case.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Starts Brawl With “Big” Bronson Reed

As more arrival shots are shown, we see American Made approach Alpha Academy, and then as “Big” Bronson Reed is being shown making his arrival, out of nowhere he is ambushed and attacked from behind by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Rollins beats him down and security rushes to the scene. Rollins keeps walking and hits the curtain. His theme hits and out comes a fired up “Visionary” and “Revolutionary.” He gets on the mic and challenges Reed to come out and fight.

Adam Pearce comes out pointing and yelling, but Reed does too, pushing past a bunch of security guards. As he nears the ringside area, Rollins hits the ropes and dives over them for a splash onto the big man. Reed fights back and gets Rollins in the ring, splashing him in the corner. Security rushes them again and separates them briefly.

Reed knocks two down, Rollins does the same. Rollins hits a big boot on Reed, but Reed hits a Death Valley Driver. He begins heading to the top-rope for a Tsunami Splash, but Rollins sees it coming and rolls out to the floor. Reed runs off the apron and splashes onto Rollins at ringside, and then clears off the commentary table.

He tries bringing Rollins up with him but security tries stopping him. With one security guard on his back, he hoists him up and lawn-darts him onto a pile of security. He leaps for a Tsunami Splash to Rollins through the commentary desk, but Rollins moves at the last second and Reed crashes through the desk. Fans chant “Holy sh*t!”

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez To Fight Damage CTRL Tonight

We see footage of the women’s tag-title scene on SmackDown last Friday and then shoot backstage where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are approached by Damage CTRL. They talk directly into the camera and send a message to Nia Jax, before turning to deal with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, who challenge them to a fight tonight. They agree.

WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament

New Day vs. AOP

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of The New Day’s theme and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for our first match of the evening. As they settle inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Lilian Garcia is introduced by Tessitore as he confirms news from earlier today regarding Samantha Irvin’s departure from WWE. Garcia goes on to botch her first call back, fumbling her words when introducing the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament bout.

Authors of Pain duo Akam and Rezar make their way out, accompanied by other members of The Final Testament, and then the bell sounds to get this one started. Earlier on, we see New Day doing well, but eventually we see Miz at ringside and he and Kross provide some distractions that shifts the momentum.

On that note, we head into another commercial break as the high stakes tag-team tilt continues. When we return, we see Kross and Miz talking at ringside, as AOP continues to control the action in the ring. Kingston fires up on offense and helps take over on offense. Woods hits a big dive to the floor to contribute to the comeback.

As the action continues, we see R-Truth show up out of nowhere and tackle Miz down and brawl with him. The distraction allows Kingston to take over again in the ring and catch them off-guard with a pin fall. With the victory, The New Day advances in the tournament.

Winners and ADVANCING: New Day

The Wyatt Sicks Return, Beat Down The Final Testament

The Final Testament beats down R-Truth in the ring. We see Kingston trying to run down to make the save, but Woods is physically restraining him and yelling that it is not their business.

As they continue to bicker, the lights in the Wells Fargo Center go out and the single-note ominous piano key plays repeatedly. The lights flash back on and The Wyatt Sicks are in and surrounding the ring.

Nikki Cross hits a top-rope splash on Scarlett. Dexter Lumis, Rowan, Joe Gacy and company attack The Final Testament members and beat them down. Miz saves himself, or so he thought, as finally Uncle Howdy shows up.

Paul Ellering tries to help, and does, but ends up getting choked out with a mandible claw by Howdy as Miz scurries away. We head to another commercial break.

Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

When we return, we see footage of The Wyatt Sicks return again. We then see “Main Event” Jey Uso in a backstage interview after footage of his appearance on last Friday’s SmackDown was shown. He talks about being in the city of brotherly love but not getting any love from his brothers. He addresses his I-C title defense against Bron Breakker.

Raquel Rodriguez is shown in a video package talking and sending a message to Rhea Ripley. We return live inside the arena, where Damage CTRL make their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As IYO SKY and Kairi Sane settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in the crowd. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. SKY and Sane start off well, but it isn’t long before Rodriguez ends up in there dominating the action, beating both down at the same time by herself. Morgan poses with the WWE Crown Jewel Championship on a podium at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Rodriguez covering Sane and getting a two count. Rodriguez throws Sane on her shoulders and bends her body over her shoulders. Sane is trying to tag out but Rodriguez doesn’t let her. Sane sneaks through Rodriguez legs and tags out as does Rodriguez.

Sky takes down Morgan with some shots and catches her on the ropes and hits a Dragon Screw on Rodriguez on the apron. Sky hits a springboard Missile Drop kick follwoed by a Meteora and covers for a two count. Sky slams Morgan and tags in Sane.

Sky throws Sane in the air and she hits an elbow on Morgan for a two count as Rodriguez breaks the count. Rodriguez spins Sane around and charges her in the corner but hits the turnbuckle.

Morgan now takes advantage and starts beating on Sky. Sky uppercuts Morgan and hits a missile dropkick off the apron onto Morgan. Sky attacks Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend hits Sky and it calls for the bell.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Rhea Ripley Beats Down Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

After the match, Jackson and Legend fight Sky and Sane. Legend hits the Lash Extension on Sky and Jackson gets a bulldog on Sane. Morgan and Rodriguez get in the ring and stare down the Meta-Girls and Rhea Ripley’s music hits.

Ripley comes down to the ring and headbutts Rodriguez but Rodriguez isn’t phased. Ripley throws Rodriguez out of the ring and starts at Morgan. Ripley gets Morgan in a Prism Trap but breaks the hold when Rodriguez tries to interfere.

Ripley kicks Rodriguez out of the ring and sets up Morgan for The Riptide but Dirty Dom makes the save. Ripley throws Dom in the ring and slaps the Prism Trap on him until Rodriguez and Morgan make the save.

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed Set For WWE Crown Jewel

We shoot backstage, where we see Adam Pearce on the phone, when Seth Rollins approaches him. Out of nowhere, Bronson Reed attacks him. Pearce loses his mind and says they’ll face each other at Crown Jewel. We head to another commercial break.

WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament

LWO vs. The Creed Brothers

When we return, we see a backstage segment with The Judgment Day. Carlito is asking what he even does. He says he provides a cool factor and also fixes things. He promises to get Dominik Mysterio a title opportunity.

Back inside the arena, American Made duo The Creed Brothers and the LWO duo of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee make their respective ring entrances for our second WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

