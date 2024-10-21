The Undertaker sits down with President Donald Trump for Six Feet Under podcast

President Donald Trump’s episode on The Undertaker’s podcast Six Feet Under was published just a few hours ago.

The one-hour interview featured an incredible amount of time talking about professional wrestling, including Trump turning the tables and asking Taker several questions about his wrestling career.

Trump also got in deep discussion about his WrestleMania 23 involvement with Umaga, Bobby Lashley, and Vince McMahon, telling Taker that he wondered to McMahon why did they have to follow Undertaker vs Batista instead of going before. He mentioned multiple times that WrestleMania 23 holds the record for the most WWE pay-per-view buys, something that Trump looked proud of.

The President also discussed his mugshot, how he got involved with professional wrestling, the assassination attempt, and of course, the upcoming election.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

