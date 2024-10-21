Nic Nemeth makes a booking suggestion for Mercedes Mone, Daniel Garcia note

– Daniel Garcia spoke to Cameron Hawkins of the South Kongress Podcast about the NXT memes and jokes.

“I get why people think it was funny and it kept blowing up and people kept sending me things. To me, it completely undermines how great NXT is. I feel like NXT right now is hot, it’s on fire, they have such great talent, men and women, international talent from all over the world. People of all different experience levels. When people kept saying I’m just going to sign there because there are a bunch of attractive women, I think it undermines the work rate, the talent of the entire roster. They have a great roster on their hands. They’re doing a bunch of great things over there. It undermines and takes away from what they’re doing over there.”

– Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), via Busted Open Radio, says AEW should pull Mercedes Mone’ off TV for awhile so fans can miss her.

“Even if you cheered for someone 9.5 out of 10, when wrestlers come back and make that return, they catch you off guard, or you’re excited about the return, it becomes a 10 out of 10. That really helps the product stay fresh for everybody.”

