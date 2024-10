What is on tap for tomorrow’s Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw Matches – October 21, 2024:

1. Jey Uso (C) vs Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Champion.

2. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs The Creed Brothers in a #1 contenders World Tag Team Champions.

3. The New Day vs Authors Of Pain in a #1 contenders World Tag Team Champions.

4. Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed go face-to-face.

